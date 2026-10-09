Iberdrola Loses Bid To Revive Mass. Power Plant Fraud Suit
By Lauren Berg ( October 9, 2026, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A New York appellate court has declined to revive an Iberdrola unit's lawsuit accusing the funders of a Massachusetts power plant project of tricking the energy company into largely completing construction before interfering in the contract to avoid funding the work....
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