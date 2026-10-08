Judge Plans To Drop TMZ Parent From Terrell Owens' TM Suit

By Celeste Bott ( October 8, 2026, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois state judge said Thursday that he intends to dismiss the Fox subsidiary behind TMZ from a trademark infringement lawsuit brought by ex-NFL star Terrell Owens, which accused the outlet of exploiting his famed catchphrase "Getcha Popcorn Ready" as a tagline in its football-related coverage to evoke anticipation, increase advertising revenues and generate web traffic....
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