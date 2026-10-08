USA Today Adds To Pile Of Newspaper Suits Against OpenAI

By Elliot Weld ( October 8, 2026, 7:13 PM EDT) -- USA Today Co. Inc. and several of its subsidiary newspapers accused OpenAI on Thursday in New York federal court of using their copyrighted news content to train ChatGPT, adding to a heap of lawsuits filed by large and small newspapers claiming the company made free use of content it should have paid for....
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