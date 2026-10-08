Wash. Justices Say Privacy Act Doesn't Bar Hospital Pixel Use
By Rachel Riley ( October 8, 2026, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Washington State Supreme Court said Thursday the state's privacy act does not prohibit Seattle Children's Hospital from using web analytics tool Meta Pixel on its public-facing website, rejecting a group of parents' allegations that their browsing and search activity was illegally intercepted and sent to the Facebook parent company....
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