US Atty Video Lets Harvard Researcher Probe Motive

By Julie Manganis ( October 8, 2026, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A rare video statement released by Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley after her office charged a Russian national and Harvard researcher with smuggling frog embryos last year could be seen as "objective evidence" that the prosecution was driven by vindictiveness, a federal judge said on Thursday....
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