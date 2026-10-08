Zillow Says Court Misread Case Law In Realtors' Antitrust Suit
By Rachel Riley ( October 8, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Zillow urged a Washington federal judge Thursday to revisit a recent ruling advancing a proposed class action accusing it of gatekeeping referrals to pressure realtors into buying its software and promoting its home loan services, contending the court cited inapplicable cases when considering antitrust standing and other key issues....
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