Boeing Plaintiffs Seek Board, Exec Records In Door-Plug Suit
By Ben Adlin ( October 8, 2026, 9:50 PM EDT) -- Passengers suing The Boeing Co. over the 2024 blowout of an aircraft door panel urged a Washington state judge to force the aerospace giant to hand over documents that allegedly tie the incident to decisions made at the company's former headquarters in Illinois....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.