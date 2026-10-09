CNN Says Azerbaijan Can't Sue Over Israel-Iran Report

By Jarek Rutz ( October 9, 2026, 5:34 PM EDT) -- CNN has urged a Delaware federal court to throw out Azerbaijan's defamation lawsuit over the network's report that Israel used the country as a base for covert operations against Iran, arguing the First Amendment bars governments, foreign or domestic, from suing news organizations over criticism of their conduct....
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