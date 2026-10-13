High Court Will Not Hear Fiat Chrysler Defect Row
By Emily Field ( October 13, 2026, 11:03 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to weigh whether an arbitrator or a court should decide the proper venue for a dispute involving a nonsignatory to an arbitration agreement in an appeal brought by Fiat Chrysler in a proposed class action over allegedly defective Jeep and Dodge headrests....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.