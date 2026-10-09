Taiwanese Tech Co. Asks To Toss Device Update Patent Suit

By Elliot Weld ( October 9, 2026, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese technology-maker Getac Holdings Corp. has asked a Texas federal judge to dismiss a patent infringement suit brought by Media Key LLC over a patent covering methods of remotely updating smart device applications, saying the suit was nothing more than a threadbare pleading that didn't connect Getac to the patent....
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