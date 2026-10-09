Tourist Says Salem's Witch House 'Death Stairs' Led To Fall
By Julie Manganis ( October 9, 2026, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania woman who was seriously injured when she tripped and fell on the stairs inside the 17th century home of a Salem Witch Trials judge during a tour says the Massachusetts city is liable for failing to bring its centuries-old staircase up to current safety and building codes, in a negligence lawsuit filed in state court....
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