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Standing Rock Tribe Seeks To Halt DAPL Over Spill Risks

By Crystal Owens ( October 13, 2026, 5:30 PM EDT) -- The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is again asking a D.C. district court to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline, arguing that a decision to approve a new 25-year easement for the channel has a flow rate of nearly double the capacity in which it was originally authorized....

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