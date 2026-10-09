Roundup Often Got On Gardener Plaintiff's Skin, Jury Hears

By Cara Salvatore ( October 9, 2026, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A plaintiff in a Roundup trial in Missouri state court testified Friday that she had the Monsanto Co. herbicide splash and spray on her during hourslong gardening sessions around her Florida home, where she said she is "not a shoe person."...
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