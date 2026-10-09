Pa. Justices Won't Extend Deadline For 'Skill Games' Removal
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( October 9, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has denied a request from three state lawmakers and a group of "skill games" operators to extend the deadline for businesses to remove devices that the high court recently deemed illegal slot machines....
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