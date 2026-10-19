When Indemnity, Purchase Price Adjustment Claims Overlap

By Claire Frost ( October 19, 2026, 1:06 PM EDT) -- Drafters often treat indemnities and purchase price adjustments, or PPA, as separate tools addressing separate problems: the PPA addressing accounting-related discrepancies and changes to a target's business between signing and closing, and the indemnity serving as recourse for breaches of representations and warranties....
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