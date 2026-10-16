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Fla. Court Won't Halt Fatal Crash Suit During Tesla Venue Bid

By David Minsky ( October 16, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge on Friday denied Tesla Inc.'s request to pause proceedings in a fatal crash lawsuit as the company appeals an order blocking transfer to a neighboring county, citing a trial that's tentatively scheduled to commence in a matter of weeks. ...

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