Former Strip Club Boss Gets 16 Months In $3M Tax Case

By Aaron Keller ( October 13, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A soon-to-be 70-year-old former strip club boss accused of hiding $3 million from the IRS was sentenced to a below-guidelines prison term of 16 months on Tuesday, after the mother of his 3-year-old child asked a Connecticut federal judge for leniency....
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