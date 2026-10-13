San Antonio Sues To Block New ICE Detention Center

By Isaac Monterose ( October 13, 2026, 2:58 PM EDT) -- The city of San Antonio sued the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and its U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency Tuesday to stop the government from going forward with its "unlawful" plans to convert a 639,595-square-foot commercial warehouse into a 1,500-bed immigration detention facility....
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