FCC OKs 14 More 'Rip And Replace' Extensions
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( October 13, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has granted petitions from 14 telecommunications companies asking for extensions to finish projects to "rip and replace" foreign-produced network equipment the agency deems untrustworthy....
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