Justices Won't Review 9th Circ. Revival Of Trafficking Case
By Y. Peter Kang ( October 13, 2026, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review the full Ninth Circuit's February ruling that Congress' 2023 bill clarifying civil liability for companies that "attempt to benefit" from human trafficking of Cambodian workers can apply retroactively....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.