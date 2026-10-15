Tesla Says Gov't Brief Shows USPTO Wants 'Absolute Power'

By Elliot Weld ( October 15, 2026, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Electric carmaker Tesla told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should take a case over the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office leadership's discretionary standards for granting or denying patent review, saying a recent government brief illustrates how the office wants "absolute power" when it comes to restricting such reviews....
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