Venture Global Beats Investor Action Over IPO Disclosures
By Katryna Perera ( October 14, 2026, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Energy company Venture Global Inc. has permanently defeated a proposed class action accusing it of hiding production issues and cost overruns at its Louisiana natural gas liquefaction and export projects ahead of its $1.75 billion initial public offering, with a New York federal judge finding the suit failed to plead any material misleading statements....
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