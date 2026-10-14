EV Charging Co. To Pay Investors $4M In Liquidity Woes Suit
By Sydney Price ( October 14, 2026, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt electric-vehicle charging infrastructure company Charge Enterprises Inc. has agreed to pay $4 million to resolve an investor's proposed class action alleging the company and its executives concealed a liquidity crisis involving the founder and his investment advisory firm before the company's downfall....
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