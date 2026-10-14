Judge Probes Public Disclosure Bar In Fluor FCA Lawsuit

By Jared Foretek ( October 14, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge said Wednesday that a whistleblower's qui tam False Claims Act lawsuit accusing defense logistics contractor Fluor of labor trafficking could ultimately fall under the statute's public disclosure bar, given that "a bunch of stuff" had been floating around on the company prior to his complaint....
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