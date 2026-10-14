Atty Sanctioned For Vulgar Emails To Opposing Counsel
By Elliot Weld ( October 14, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal magistrate judge has sanctioned an attorney who serves as principal for an oil and gas exploration company locked in a trade secrets misappropriation case with a rival after opposing counsel complained of his expletive-ridden emails containing ad hominem attacks....
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