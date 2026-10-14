Ex-Oakland Mayor Thao Put 'Power Up For Sale,' Jury Told
By Dorothy Atkins ( October 14, 2026, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors told a California federal jury during trial openings Wednesday that Oakland's then-mayor Sheng Thao put "power up for sale" when she and her boyfriend accepted bribes in exchange for potential city contracts to build prefab "tiny homes" for the unhoused....
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