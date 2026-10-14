Groups Can't Freeze Order Mandating Contractor DEI Rule

By Grace Elletson ( October 14, 2026, 1:05 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge refused Wednesday to block an executive order from President Donald Trump requiring government contractors to disavow "racially discriminatory DEI activities," finding the directive's critics haven't shown that it likely shirks free speech protections....
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