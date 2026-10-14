Live Nation Says FTC Twists BOTS Act To Target Ticketmaster
By Bonnie Eslinger ( October 14, 2026, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Live Nation and Ticketmaster fought back against the Federal Trade Commission's case accusing the companies of ignoring ticket scalpers and failing to disclose significant Ticketmaster fees upfront, telling a California federal judge the agency is targeting the companies "for not perfectly blocking all ticket purchase abuse on Ticketmaster's platform."...
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