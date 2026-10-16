CFIUS Annual Report Reveals Enforcement Trends
By Thaddeus McBride and Faith Dibble ( October 16, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States recently released its 2025 annual report to Congress, providing a detailed look at the committee's activity during the first year of the second Trump administration.[1] CFIUS is the U.S. government's interagency committee that reviews acquisitions and other investments by foreign parties in U.S. businesses where there is an actual or perceived national security issue....
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