CFIUS Annual Report Reveals Enforcement Trends

By Thaddeus McBride and Faith Dibble ( October 16, 2026, 2:33 PM EDT) -- The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States recently released its 2025 annual report to Congress, providing a detailed look at the committee's activity during the first year of the second Trump administration.[1] CFIUS is the U.S. government's interagency committee that reviews acquisitions and other investments by foreign parties in U.S. businesses where there is an actual or perceived national security issue....