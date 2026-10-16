Fla. Auto Dealer To Pay $209K To Wrap Up 401(k) Suit

By David Aaro ( October 16, 2026, 2:56 PM EDT) -- An operator of car dealerships in Florida and Georgia will pay $209,000 to settle a proposed class action involving about 111 employees who alleged they lost millions of dollars when the company mismanaged their 401(k) funds, according to federal court filings....
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