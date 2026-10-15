Tesla Says Mass. Fiery Death Crash Suit Has Repetitive Claims

By Jonathan Capriel ( October 15, 2026, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Tesla is looking to trim a wrongful-death lawsuit filed in Massachusetts federal court by a mother who claims her 20-year-old son burned alive while trapped inside a crashed 2021 Model Y, arguing that half of the claims are duplicative or can't stand independently....
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