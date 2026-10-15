DHS Can't Waive Laws For Big Bend Wall, Texas Judge Says

By Elaine Briseño ( October 15, 2026, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas halted construction of a border wall in the Big Bend sector, finding that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security likely exceeded its authority to waive legal requirements in an area with comparatively low illegal entry....
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