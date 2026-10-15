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NYC Comptroller Urges Anthropic To Ease Risks Before IPO

By Nate Beck ( October 15, 2026, 6:07 PM EDT) -- New York City Comptroller Mark Levine is urging Anthropic PBC to pause plans for an initial public offering it says could value the company at $2 trillion, calling on the business to first resolve concerns over the technology's governance, safety and development pace....

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