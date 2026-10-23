FCC Nat'l Security Clampdown Draws Rare Industry Rebukes

By Christopher Cole ( October 23, 2026, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Industry leaders see the Federal Communications Commission hitting for a high batting average during President Donald Trump's second term, pushing deregulation they have sought for years. But when it comes to putting the squeeze on device imports from foreign adversaries, business groups are less than bowled over — and they're letting the FCC know it....
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