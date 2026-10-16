5 Prediction Market Queries For Every League, Athletic Dept.
By B. Todd Jones and Zac Cohen ( October 16, 2026, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The rapid expansion of prediction markets is creating a new challenge for professional and college sports. What began as a debate over whether sports-related event contracts constitute gambling or federally regulated financial instruments has become a broader governance question: Who is responsible for protecting the integrity of athletic competition when virtually any aspect of a sporting event can become the subject of a financial transaction?...
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