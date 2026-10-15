Singer's Widow Says Disputed Cause Revives Crash Suit

By George Woolston ( October 15, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The wife of a country singer urged a New Jersey appellate panel Thursday to revive her suit over the helicopter crash that killed her husband, arguing that there is a genuine dispute over whether the manufacturer of the helicopter's engine is responsible for alleged defects in one of the engine components....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.