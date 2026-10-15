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Singer's Widow Says Disputed Cause Revives Crash Suit

By George Woolston ( October 15, 2026, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The wife of a country singer urged a New Jersey appellate panel Thursday to revive her suit over the helicopter crash that killed her husband, arguing that there is a genuine dispute over whether the manufacturer of the helicopter's engine is responsible for alleged defects in one of the engine components....

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