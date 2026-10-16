TI, Intel Say Ukrainians Still Show No Link To Russian Strikes

By Mike Curley ( October 16, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Technology companies including Texas Instruments Inc. and Intel Corp. are again urging a Texas federal court to throw out a set of consolidated suits alleging they allowed their components to get into Russian weapons used to target civilians, saying a second amended complaint still fails to link their conduct to injuries....
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