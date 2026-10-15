Josh Cellars Cos. Say Court, Not Jury, Must Decide Defenses

By Aaron Keller ( October 15, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Entities that help manage and market Josh Cellars wines say a Connecticut state judge, not a jury, must decide fairness defenses in former company president Thomas Steffanci's bid for millions in royalties, urging the judge to decline Steffanci's request to revisit a September order as a November trial date looms....
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