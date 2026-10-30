Chicago DOJ Faces Rare, Tough Moment In Misconduct Probe

By Lauraann Wood ( October 30, 2026, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A federal judge's probe of misrepresentations surrounding the failed conspiracy prosecution of six protestors marks a rare, disappointing moment for Chicago's U.S. attorney's office, which reflects the office's politicization and a tough path to chart forward, experts told Law360....
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