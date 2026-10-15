Feds Say Co. Skirted Rules To Buy, Resell 7K Beyonce Tickets

By Lauren Berg ( October 15, 2026, 10:06 PM EDT) -- A California technology company has for years used unlawful tactics to buy up millions of tickets to popular events and concerts, including Beyonce's 2023 Renaissance tour, to resell them and rake in millions of dollars, the Federal Trade Commission and U.S. Department of Justice alleged Thursday....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.