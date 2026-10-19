Where DOJ's Fraud Directive May Actually Affect Enforcement

By Zachary Warren ( October 19, 2026, 1:59 PM EDT) -- On Oct. 1, six months after the U.S. Department of Justice stood up its first new litigating division in two decades, the National Fraud Enforcement Division issued Directive 26-12, titled "Corporate Enforcement in the Fight Against Fraud."[1]...
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