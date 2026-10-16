Super Micro Board Sued Over Alleged China Diversions

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 16, 2026, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A Super Micro Computer shareholder hit company directors and officers with a derivative suit accusing them of enabling an alleged scheme that sent artificial intelligence tech to Chinese companies in violation of export controls, misleading investors and harming the company....
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