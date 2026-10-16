NY Ski Mountain Sold To End State Antitrust Case

By Matthew Perlman ( October 16, 2026, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The New York attorney general's office said Friday that Intermountain Management Inc. has sold a Syracuse-area ski mountain to a buyer who plans to reopen the facility, four years after state enforcers sued Intermountain for allegedly buying and shuttering the mountain, which was its nearest competitor....
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