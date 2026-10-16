Nasdaq Sued Over Delisting Of Social Media Co.

By Jessica Corso ( October 16, 2026, 8:44 PM EDT) -- A social media company that has pitched itself as an alternative to TikTok has sued Nasdaq in Delaware Chancery Court, asking the court to relist its shares while it fights what it says was an "arbitrary and capricious" decision to boot the company off the exchange....
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