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Former Connecticut Budget Boss' 2nd Bribery Trial Delayed

By Aaron Keller ( October 16, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge Friday rescheduled a Medicaid audit-related corruption trial for former state budget official Konstantinos Diamantis, who remains on the lam after fleeing to Greece as sentencing neared in an earlier corruption case connected to school construction bribes....

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