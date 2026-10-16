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Taxation With Representation: Freshfields, Morgan Lewis

By Zak Kostro ( October 16, 2026, 3:57 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Penske Automotive Group Inc. agrees to be taken private by Motown Acquisition Corp., a GTCR-led group of private investment firms acquires software firm CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. and a Steris PLC subsidiary buys specialty surgical products business Xodus Medical Inc....

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