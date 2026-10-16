Bankrupt LIV Golf Seeks To Exit NYC HQ

By Hilary Russ ( October 16, 2026, 5:23 PM EDT) -- LIV Golf is looking to vacate its more than 27,800-square-foot U.S. headquarters in New York City's tony Hudson Yards development, asking a bankruptcy judge to approve an agreement that calls for the landlord to make a $1.8 million lease termination payment to the troubled men's professional golf league....
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