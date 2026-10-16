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NY Nursing Home Hit With $6.8M Verdict In Understaffing Case

By Gianna Ferrarin ( October 16, 2026, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A New York state jury reached a $6.8 million verdict against a nursing home accused of understaffing its approximately 62-bed facility and causing severe patient neglect, counsel for a certified class of residents at the facility announced Friday....

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