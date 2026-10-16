State Telecom Roundup: Clearing The Way For BEAD Funds

By Nadia Dreid ( October 16, 2026, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Nearly five years after the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program was signed into law by then-President Joe Biden, states have finally started disbursing funds to subgrantees who will carry out the projects that are supposed to end the digital divide....
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