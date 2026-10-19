BofA Pushes To Dodge Renewed Military Interest Claims

By Tom Lotshaw ( October 19, 2026, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Bank of America urged a North Carolina federal judge to reject military service members' attempt to revive dismissed claims asserting that its credit card practices violated lending protections, arguing that they misinterpret the law....
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